Recent university graduates with a connection to wool have been encouraged to put themselves forward for Australian Wool Innovation’s Graduate Training Program, with applications now open.

AWI chief executive officer John Roberts said the 18-month program starting in March was perfect for graduates from a broad cross-section of disciplines, with a background in or connection with the Australian wool Industry.

“Next year will bring the AWI Graduate Training Program’s fifth intake of graduates,” he said.

In 2020, University of WA graduate Miles Barritt completed the 18-month AWI program.

He grew up on a Broomehill sheep and grain farm and is now AWI WoolQ project and traceability manager based in Sydney.

In 2019, Ellie Bigwood was a graduate of the program and was employed as AWI’s inaugural WA-based representative, a role she held for two years.

Mr Roberts said having worked closely with the past and current graduates, he had seen first-hand the value of having such an all-encompassing program within the industry.

“It (program) covers the full supply chain and provides the successful graduates an enhancement in their career within wool,” he said.

“AWI continued to focus on attracting and retaining top talent and the program was just one way to create a talent pipeline and future proofing human resources in the industry.”

The AWI Graduate Training Program provides successful applicants with a thorough understanding of the wool supply chain from fibre to fashion.

The program, which began in 2017, is based primarily at the AWI office in Sydney, where the graduates gain exposure to many areas of the AWI business.

This includes on-farm research, processing innovation and education extension, consultation and engagement, global marketing, digital, measurement and evaluation, and business services.

Graduates are also given the opportunity to gain global exposure to the wool supply chain through international rotations in London and China.

The program also provides the graduates with professional training and development opportunities, to further enhance their career within the industry.

Applications close on August 31.

To find our more, visit wool.com.