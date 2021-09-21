Victoria’s sixth lockdown has stymied plans for Australian Superfine Wool Growers Association’s 50-year anniversary celebrations for a second time.

In an email to stakeholders on Monday, the organisation’s president Mark Waters said the “health and safety” of its members was the “major consideration” in the decision.

“With only six weeks to go, the COVID situation is still a huge challenge in both NSW and Victoria,” he said.

“This scenario is unlikely to ease as case numbers continue to rise and hard-border closures are enforced. We want to avoid them (guests) being forced to quarantine for two weeks if they cross into another State.”

The group — an international association of superfine wool growers and processors — planned to hold a farm tour and anniversary event in Ararat on October 23.

That date was announced in June when the organisation postponed its June 26 to 27 plans when Victoria was plunged into its fourth lockdown.

“The real frustration is that our recognition and celebration for 50 years of ASWGA is out of our control and unable to be fully appreciated,” Mr Waters wrote.

“We will gather in Ararat at some later date when we can all enjoy each other’s company and the history of our organisation.

“We will be in touch once we are able to organise the next event.”

The organisation has offered full refunds to guests and sponsors, who can contact the ASWGA office with banking details and an invoice number.