Australian Wool Innovation has joined the fight against motor neuron disease after teaming up with the charity FightMND to offer 100 per cent Australian Merino wool scarves for sale to raise funds for the charity.

The two plan to join forces for the charity’s Big Freeze event, which is in its ninth year, held on King’s Birthday Monday, June 12, at the MCG when the Collingwood Magpies and Melbourne Demons go head-to-head.

The funds gathered will go towards research into finding effective treatments and ultimately a cure for MND.

AWI chief executive John Roberts said FightMND was an important and extremely well-regarded charity to support.

“Woolgrowers told us they wanted to help fund raise for FightMND and AWI is proud to play a small role in making this great fundraising initiative happen,” Mr Roberts said.

“I know ‘It Takes People’ to FightMND, but it now also takes Australian wool, and we look forward to working with FightMND for many years to come.”

FightMND was founded by Neale Daniher, a champion AFL footballer with a wool-growing family background from Ungarie, NSW.

He and brothers — Terry, Anthony and Chris — all played together for Essendon Football Club.

Camera Icon Chris Daniher former Essendon Football Club player and woolgrower, Ungarie NSW. Credit: supplied / supplied/AWI

Daniher had a stellar career spanning 305 games, both as a player and coach.

In 2013, he was diagnosed with MND, but being the intense, passionate and uncompromising coach Neale was, may have been the best possible warm up for what would become the biggest fight of his life.

MND is a cruel disease which robs sufferers of the ability to walk, talk, swallow and ultimately breathe.

It was hardly known until Neale chose to fight it by rallying the troops and co-founding the FightMND charity in 2014, which funds research into MND.

So far, FightMND has committed $69.3 million for research and clinical trials.

FightMND chief executive Dr Fiona McIntosh said with Neale as the co-founder of the charity, it was a touching tribute that Australian wool had been used to manufacture ‘Big Freeze 9’ scarves, with all proceeds going to FightMND.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the wool industry’s contribution to help us create our first-ever Big Freeze 9 scarf,” Dr McIntosh said.

“The scarf is a wonderful addition to the Big Freeze campaign.

“FightMND’s slogan is ‘It Takes People’.

“It takes people like Australian wool farmers to help ensure that no-one has to suffer from this cruel disease.”

The limited edition 100 per cent Australian Merino wool scarf — made in Australia — retails at $70, with all proceeds going to FightMND.

They are available for purchase at fightmnd.org.au, as well as at Coles, Coles Express and Bunnings stores.