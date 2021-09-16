Broomehill top-gun shearer Damien Boyle was best on the boards at the 21st Dyson Jones Corrigin Shears on Saturday, winning the open final against a line-up of some of WA’s best shearers at the Corrigin Agricultural Show.

Mr Boyle said he wasn’t the fastest shearer on the day, but he shore clean for the win.

Camera Icon Damien Boyle shears in the open final for a win at the Dyson Jones Corrigin Shears. Credit: Countryman

“We shore 10 Wheatbelt Merino hoggets. They were good sheep and I ensured my combs were right for the competition,” he said.

“The win gives me confidence going into the Perth Royal Show competition later this month.”

Callum O’Brien, who came second in the open final, was the first shearer to complete 10 sheep in a time of 18 minutes and 2 seconds.

Shearing co-ordinator Graeme Downing said entries were lower than in previous years, but the shearing had good crowd support.

“We received entries from 25 shearers, including six novice entrants and 17 wool handlers, which included nine novice entrants,” he said.

“As usual, WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin were well represented in the novice events”

Mr Downing said major sponsors, Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services, were represented by Corrigin representative Rodney Coake and new agent Carl Poingdestre.

“The young ewes were provided by local farmers Vern and Linda Bolt and were typical of the sheep that are shorn in the Corrigin district, with large frames, well covered, and heavy cutting,” he said.

“Former local, but now Woodanilling-based shearer Warren Uren, was a popular winner in the senior division while Calingiri shearer Murray Burt won the under 21 division.

“The open wool handling division was won by Kelly Moir, of Broomehill, while Northam-based woolhandler Gary Lamey won the senior woolhandling division.”

Trophies were presented by Mr Coake while Heiniger representative Todd Wegner presented the under 21 winner, Murray Burt, with a Heiniger handpiece.