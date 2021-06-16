A leadership training program is seeking applications from recent university graduates with a connection to the wool industry.

The Australian Wool Innovation Training Program provides successful applicants with a through understanding of the wool supply chain from fibre to fashion.

AWI chief executive Stuart McCullough said it was an important program that seeks develop future wool industry leaders.

“We are focussed on attracting and retaining the best people to the wool industry,” he said.

“The program has been extremely successful since it’s inception in 2018, creating opportunities for those from a wool growing background, wanting to enter the workforce.”

The 18-month program starts each year in March and is based primarily at the AWI office in Sydney, where the graduates gain exposure to many areas of the AWI business.

These include on-farm research, processing innovation and education extension, woolgrower services, global marketing, digital, and business services.

It may also offer 2022 graduates the opportunity to gain global exposure to the wool supply chain through international rotations if international travel restrictions allow.

The program also provides the graduates with professional training and development opportunities, to further enhance their career within the industry.

The program is open to those who have graduated from university in 2020 and 2021, and is aimed at people with a broad cross section of disciplines who have a background in or connection with the Australian wool industry.

AWI industry relations officer Ellie Bigwood, who is based in Frankland River, was one of the first graduates of the AWI Training Program.

Since completing the program in 2019, she has connected to the WA wool industry on a professional level and used her learned skill-sets derived from AWI’s headquarters at Sydney and those from overseas.

“Ms Bigwood has become an essential conduit between AWI’s head office and wool industry networks in WA,” Mr McCullough said.

To find out more, visit wool.com