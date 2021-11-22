A new project to undertake a feasibility study into early-stage wool processing in Australia was announced on Monday by Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

The $662,000 project grant to explore new markets and processing options, both domestic and international for Australian wool, will be funded by the Australian Government’s Australian Trade and Market Access Cooperation program.

Mr Littleproud said currently, the bulk of Australia’s wool clip was exported to and processed in a small number of markets.

“If there’s one thing the global pandemic has taught us, it’s that market diversification is important for healthy industries,” he said.

“By looking for alternative markets for our wool, we can make sure we aren’t falling into the trap of putting all our eggs in the one basket.”

Camera Icon Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud. Credit: Tori O'Connor / Kalgoorlie Miner, Tori O'Connor Picture: Tori O'Connor

He said the project would examine the feasibility of bringing back early-stage processing of greasy wool in Australia.

“It will also examine the feasibility of early-stage processing in offshore locations, providing our wool producers with new markets,” Mr Littleproud said.

“It could also mean investment into manufacturing, greater job opportunities in our regions, and a chance to value-add to our wool before export.”

Titled Ensuring a sustainable Australian Wool Industry through market diversification and risk mitigation, the project will be undertaken in two-parts, the first being an economic assessment of domestic processing.

Camera Icon WoolProducers Australia chief executive officer Jo Hall. Credit: WoolProducers Australia / WoolProducers Australia

WoolProducers Australia chief executive officer Jo Hall said woolgrowers around the country were continuously raising the desire to process wool domestically.

“There is strong appeal to reinvigorate early-stage wool processing on home soil as it appears to tick so many boxes, including regional jobs, emergency animal disease risk mitigation, market diversification and adding pre-export value to our agricultural products to name a few, however as an industry we need to ensure that it is feasible to do so,” she said.

“The feasibility study will not only be looking at the potential economic benefits of domestic processing, but also what barriers exist in re-establishing this sector, including things like energy and labour costs, water availability and innovation opportunities to address these barriers.”

The second part of the study will assess opportunities to develop or enhance processing capacity in diversified onshore and offshore locations.

“This part of the study will look to identify opportunities to diversify early-stage processing supply chains through the development or enhancement of early-stage wool processing,” Ms Hall said.

“This will include assessment of tariff and regulatory barriers and integration with other textile supply chain operations.

“It will also explore opportunities to split early stage ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ processing between domestic and offshore locations.”

The study will aim to investigate market diversification options that will complement existing markets to ensure a sustainable wool industry.

Ms Hall said WoolProducers started looking into an early-stage domestic wool processing concept in late 2020 and had put enormous effort into securing the grant.

“We identified early on in the process that the critical choke point in wools long supply chain is early stage scouring, carbonising and top-making, so we focused our energies on seeking funding to thoroughly assess this proposition,” she said.

A tender process will be undertaken in the coming months to engage independent consultants to conduct this study.

The work of the project will be guided via a steering committee that will comprise of industry members and service providers from across the Australian supply chain.

“WoolProducers are very excited to be able to definitively determine if it is possible to scale-up Australia’s wool processing capacity through this grant,” Ms Hall said.

“We would like to thank Minister Littleproud and the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment’s Australian Trade and Market Access Cooperation program for providing the funding for this important work.”