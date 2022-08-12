Inspired by her wool-growing family, a NSW fashion designer has created a new brand for everyday wear using 100 per cent Merino wool.

INTACT, Australia’s newest brand to feature pure Merino fibre, was launched in April by founder and creative director Gabby Neal — who set out to design a range of everyday wardrobe essentials that can be worn all year round, for work and play.

The staples in the capsule collection are knitted with Woolmark-certified yarn of 100 per cent Australian Merino wool.

Born into a wool-growing family that farms in Central West NSW, Gabby has had an appreciation for Merino wool her entire life.

Her parents Rob and Belinda, along with middle sister Louise and her husband Alex, run Merinos with 19 to 20 micron wool at ‘Lockerbie’ near Condobolin.

Gabby said starting a clothing label was inspired by her upbringing and INTACT was very much a family affair with oldest sister Samantha working on the start-up alongside her.

With formal training and a fashion business diploma from the Fashion Business Intelligence College, Gabby gained her industry experience in the trade and marketing while living in Sydney.

Now living on the NSW South Coast, Gabby’s diverse knowledge of the processes involved from farm to fashion led to the creation of INTACT, which launched in April.

Through INTACT, Gabby is on a mission to make Australian Merino wool an everyday apparel staple, which not only supports Australian woolgrowers but also offers a conversation starter with younger consumers to promote a forgotten fibre of the fast-fashion generation.

INTACT offers a new way of wearing wool and is purposefully pared back to focus on the capsule concept — essential wardrobe staples that will stand the test of time,” she said.

“We’re a thoughtful brand that gives a firm nod to the slow fashion movement and demonstrates how fashion brands can contribute to the circular economy through fibre choice.”

The first INTACT capsule collection comprises three favourite wardrobe essentials including a fully fashioned crop knit singlet, a knitted short sleeve tee, and a next-to-skin loose-knit long sleeve top.

With longevity and quality craftsmanship at the core of the brand, Gabby says Merino wool ticks all the boxes for creating a wardrobe that will be loved and last for years.

“Wool is so versatile and the fibre today has well and truly shrugged off the outdated perceptions of being winter only, bulky and hard to care for,” she said.

“One hundred per cent Australian Merino wool takes centre stage in the capsule collection, which allows us to highlight to consumers the premium fibre’s natural softness, breathability, temperature regulation and odour resistance.

“The capsule collection is big on style, function and is based on lifestyle needs, with effortless staples that can take you from the morning run, through the workday, to social outings and adventures further afield.

“We purposely chose neutral colours — black, white and latte — because they are timeless and versatile, mirroring the capsule concept on which the INTACT brand is built.”

Gabby emphasises that choosing Merino wool is a commitment to sustainability because it has cemented circular fashion principles into the brand from its outset.

“Merino wool is a 100 per cent natural, renewable and a biodegradable wonder that offers plenty of benefits for the conscious consumer,” she said.

“There is a strong educational component to the brand, we want to promote wool’s premium credentials and why wool is a natural choice for every wardrobe.”

Gabby said INTACT’s future would be to create wardrobe staples reimagined, pops of colour and a fresh conversation about the benefits of wool.

“It’s an exciting time to be wearing wool, especially as the world is crying out for better clothing choices,” she said.

“INTACT aims to show how the fancy fibre can help keep your wardrobe, and footprint, intact.”

To find out more, visit intactco.com.