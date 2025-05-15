Australian sheep producer confidence slumped this time last year and it is now time to determine whether this sentiment has changed in the face of continuing harsh weather conditions and industry uncertainty.

Australian Wool Innovation’s Sheep Producer Intentions Survey is open for responses throughout May to do exactly this.

Data collected will help analysts improve analysis and forecasts, and will be used as a tool when developing Meat amd Livestock Australia programs, to ensure adoption and communication efforts match industry sentiment.

The SPIS is conducted in two waves each financial year — one in October and one in May.

The surveys ask producers for their sentiment towards the sheep and wool sectors, current flock demographics and future intentions.

In the May 2024 report, weather was noted as having the most impact on on-farm decision making for wool, lamb and sheep meat producers in Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.

Meanwhile, WA results noted personal circumstances as a larger decision driver.

Personal circumstances included age, workload and succession and were pronounced in regions experiencing prolonged uncertainly.

In WA’s case, the ban on live sheep exports explained uncertainty sentiments.

More than 2000 producers Australia-wide participated in the May survey.

As a result of the survey findings, MLA noted personal considerations as an area where the industry may need to place more focus to ensure the longevity and succession of the sector.

According to the October 2024 survey findings, negative sentiment dropped a marginal 2 per cent.

Results from past reports can be viewed on the Meat & Livestock Australia website.