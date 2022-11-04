Merredin shearer Kahn Culshaw made $10,000 in 25.13 seconds as speed shearing was brought back to York after a 14-year absence.

The York Speed Shears, held at the town’s historic Castle Hotel, was WA’s richest to date, with a prize pool of $29,900.

It attracted top competitors from as far afield as New Zealand.

Culshaw competed against an open field of 44 shearers to take the prize of $10,000 and top bragging rights.

Born in New Zealand, the 27-year-old works for his father, Charlie Culshaw, who runs Focus Shearing, based in Merredin and York.

WA’s newest open winner spends time in New Zealand as well as WA, using his connections as a steady way of earning a living, shearing up to 300 sheep a day.

He has 10 years of shed shearing under his belt and enjoys speed shearing events for the adrenalin rush.

“This was my first open competition and after spending time in the lower grades, my open debut felt good with a win,” Culshaw said.

“I will return to New Zealand at the end of November and will be competing over there..”

Camera Icon Boddington shearer Brendon Hoskins celebrated the return to York Speed Shears with a win in the intermediate competition. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Also winning in good time was Boddington shearer Brendon Hoskins, who won the intermediate competition and $1500 prize money.

“Shearing is a good lifestyle and you meet a lot of people — the competitions are a good social event,” he said.

The York Speed Shears is a commemoration of two local shearers — Steven Cochrane, who died in 2019, and Bryan Emin, who died in August.

Family members were present to hand out the awards.