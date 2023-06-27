Sportscraft’s new land-to-garment wool campaign

Australian lifestyle brand Sportscraft has partnered with The Woolmark Company to create and launch a 53-piece collection of Australian Merino wool garments that champion the eco-credentials of the fibre.

This month Sportscraft released a new autumn/winter campaign that highlights the natural beauty of Merino wool and the woolgrowers who produce it.

Camera Icon Fifth generation NSW woolgrower Rosie Mitchell said she “it’s exciting to see Sportscraft and Woolmark do magical things together”. Credit: supplied/AWI / supplied/AWI

Sportscraft’s Social and Environmental manager Eloise Rapp said the new collection celebrates the craftsmanship that goes into every fibre, from land to garment.

“To earn the prestigious Woolmark endorsement, each of our products underwent a rigorous five-step quality checking process so you know that it’s been designed to last,” Ms Rapp said.

“Woolmark continues to demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility and biodiversity protection that we at Sportscraft also share — it’s a natural partnership for us.”

Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said the Sportscraft collection also shines the spotlight on the strong environmental story of Australian wool, which meets the demands of the conscious consumer.

“AWI invests in sound, scientific solutions to help Australian woolgrowers manage the environment of their wool-growing enterprise, thereby helping to secure wool’s market position as a natural, circular and regenerative solution to some of the challenges created by fast fashion.”

Camera Icon An example of the Australian lifestyle brand Sportscraft's 53-piece collection of Merino wool garments. Credit: supplied/AWI / supplied/AWI

The 53-piece collection showcases the versatility of Merino wool in classic coats, twill pants and knitwear, in colours reflecting the Australian landscape such as honey gold, emerald and mountain blue.

Sportscraft has a deep association with wool, being the first Australian brand to become a Woolmark licensee in 1964.