The first Australian wool sales of the 2024 calendar year realised unchanged results, except for some notable changes in price levels for individual types and categories. The Australian Wool Exchange senior market analysis Lionel Plunkett said the opening market, held on the week of January 8, resulted in the Eastern Market Indicator rising 1 cent to close the week at 1213c/kg clean. Australian Wool Innovation market analyst Scott Carmody said the 17.5 micron and finer super fine and ultra fine Merino sectors added strong gains, up to 30 cents/kg, but broader Merino fleece wools opened 15c lower, particularly in the Fremantle market. “Skirting types were solid, crossbreds drifted slightly, and cardings managed small gains,” he said. “Australia’s largest exporter dominated the buying of Merino combing wools this week, resulting in almost a quarter of all bales of these types sold to them. “Similar purchasing from one of the newer and ever rising exporter auction participants was seen on the crossbred segment.” Mr Carmody said two of China’s largest top maker representatives were also very active on Merino fleece, making it difficult for forward sellers. “Given the potentially demand-weakening foreign exchange movements, which occurred during the three-week recess, the results could still be considered favourable to grower sellers,” he said. “In particular, the Australian dollar versus the US dollar sat over or near the 68-cent level for almost the entire auctions’ break, somewhat inhibiting fresh business to a large part of export destinations. “The Euro was the only major currency to go in favour of grower sellers, but that destination remains subdued for demand at present.” Fremantle-based Swan Wool Processors director Paul Foley said the Western Wool Market had a larger bale offering (12,152 bales) than the traditional new year opening sale of past years. “A lot of wool came into the stores during the Christmas break — the opening sale made up the largest volume in 12 months,” he said. “It was a very genuine market and quite robust and clearance was good with China the dominate buyer, but the market is still looking for direction after last year’s steady flow.” Mr Foley said the European wool buyers had been quiet and their buying orders were difficult to forecast. “There are many issues involved with Europe including two wars and now the disruption of the shipping trade in the Red Sea that has caused an increase in trade logistical costs — as much as 30 per cent,” he said. Mr Foley said this week’s national sale was forecast to remain high in volume (53,364 bales) but would drop slightly the week of January 22 by about 10,000 bales (43,672 bales forecasted) with the Australian Day holiday restricting Melbourne to a two-day sale. More than 55,000 bales were rostered to be offered this week — Melbourne required three days in its rostered auction with a forecast total of more than 27,000 bales.