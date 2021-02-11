Two WA woolgrowers were selected as WoolPoll panel members last Thursday to form a group of eight people from across Australia to run the 2021 levy vote.

Claypans Poll Merino stud co-principal Steven Bolt, of Corrigin, and Boyup Brook farm manager Michael Wright were deemed reflective of the diversity of levy payers to share a spot on the panel with six others from the Eastern States.

Mr Bolt was nominated by the Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA, and Mr Wright’s nomination was endorsed by the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA. The function of the panel will be to administer the 2021 levy vote among Australian wool growers.

WoolPoll is held conducted every three years by Australian Wool Innovation to allow its levy payers to vote on a levy rate in which AWI manages the income pool into its research, development and marketing investments.

A total of 12 panel nominations were provided by the Woolgrower Industry Consultation Panel Representatives.

The selection committee were comprised of chair Lyndsey Douglas, AWI director Don Macdonald and Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment assistant director animal products Laura Johnson.

To enable an independent review prior to last week’s nomination meeting, selection committee members were provided with the applications for each of the nominees on January 28.

Importance was placed on the nominee’s production experience and industry engagement, as well as ensuring representation across varying wool sectors, diverse production systems and different geographic areas.

The other panel members include WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall, Australian Wool Growers Association nominees John Murdoch, of Bibbenluke, NSW, NSW-based Kate McBride, Australian Superfine Wool Growers director Mark Waters, Victorian-based Daniel Rogers and commercial ewe group nominee Dianna Martin.