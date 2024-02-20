In keeping in the spirit of this year’s theme “Lets Get Together,” Wagin Woolorama will be collaborating with the Newdegate Machinery Field day, welcoming on board NMFD staff who will make up the marketing and media team for the 2024 event.

NMFD vice president Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd, along with her assistant Jemma Bell, will be helping out with media and marketing for the 2024 event.

Ms Clarke-Lloyd said she is excited to be on the media and marketing team for Wagin Woolorama, a show that works hand-in-hand with NMFD.

“I very much look forward to the 2024 event, and would like to thank Fiona and the team for the invitation to be a part of it all,” she said.

“As anyone who lives in a small community knows, collaboration in small communities makes lots of sense. NMFD and Wagin Woolorama have a long connection together, providing judges for each others show awards.”

Ms Clarke-Lloyd’s background is in project management and community development, where she said she enjoyed working in marketing, sponsorship and event management.

Assistant Jemma Bell, who has just moved from the Perth CBD to Wagin with her partner and two children, said she is eager to work with the community in the lead up to the Woolorama.

“I wanted to do everything I could to become a part of the community and I thought working for the Woolorama would be an ideal situation to meet lots of new people,” she said.

“This has been a big change for this city girl but I am already loving it. Everyone has been extremely inviting and I am very excited to try something new and become a part of this wonderful show.”

Ms Bell has stewarded with dogs and pigeons in the past, and has been on the fancy and utility pigeon society committee to help run pigeon shows.

She also has a photography business she runs with a friend, and has a passion for animal photography.

“I love all things ag shows. I have participated in many shows including the Royal show with dog sports, photography and pigeons,” said Ms Bell.

“I have been asked to be the new media, marketing and office support and although I don’t have tons of experience I am absolutely ready to hit the ground running and make the most of this opportunity.”

For Ms Clarke-Lloyd, long-running events ingrained in the community’s culture can only happen from the effort of people coming together and applying their unique skill sets.

“Our regional communities are full of people with big hearts and big ideas, and working together, having a chat and connecting with each other and with available resources allows us to do awesome things,” she said.

“These events have been running for over 50 years, and have a big impact on our towns and communities. And they don’t happen in their own. It takes much enthusiasm , energy, planning and gumption to bring them to life.

“People bring skills, knowledge passion and experience to the table and we put it all together and make it work.”

She said events such as the Wagin Woolorama are very important in fostering and displaying rural community spirit.

“We are all passionate about where we live and the opportunities and experiences that we can bring to others — to showcase regional Western Australia, raise awareness around industry and agriculture and share the uniqueness and beauty of the incredible places we live,” she said.

“Time is precious, we need to enjoy it while we can. And who knows what can be achieved if we keep an open mind and collaborate when the opportunity presents.”