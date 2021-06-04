Next Thursday will mark another international showcase for the beauty and versatility of Australian Merino wool.

On June 10, the 2021 International Woolmark Prize final winners will be announced from six finalists including Bethany Williams (UK), Casablanca (France), Kenneth Ize (Nigeria), LECAVALIER (Canada), Matty Bovan (UK), and Thebe Magugu (South Africa).

Sharing a prestigious history back to the 1950s when fashion designer Valentino Garavani won the first International Wool Secretariat’s design competition, this year’s IWP final will be like no other — going 100 per cent digital for the first time.

The six finalists were involved in industry masterclasses, online mentoring, workshops and extra fabric sourcing assistance to help navigate these unprecedented times.

IWP Advisory Council member Naomi Campbell summed up the challenging times of the fashion industry.

“Now more so than ever, in these incredibly challenging times for our industry, we must continue to support and nurture the emerging voices in fashion design,” she said.

“They (finalists) are the future, and I look forward to seeing what creative and innovative work comes out of this year’s entries to push our industry's ongoing mission in diversity and sustainability.”

The IWP celebrates rising fashion designers worldwide whose work demonstrates the finery of Australian Merino wool.

It remains a catalyst for fashion talent on a global scale.

The prize looks to continue its long legacy of supporting emerging designers in ways that allows them to connect, develop and commercialise their brands.

In the countdown to the 2021 IWP winner, the Woolmark Company has presented a motion portraiture work Passage, a film created by singer and songwriter Solange Knowles through her agency Saint Heron.

It is a visual tour of the various garments designed by each finalist.

The Woolmark Company chief executive Stuart McCullough said the film campaign allowed the work of the six finalist to be brought to life and truly shine.

“The film is a natural fit as we communicate the future of fashion and uncover the design leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

To find out more, visit woolmarkprize.com.