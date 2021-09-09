Nominations are now open for three independent director positions on the WoolProducers Australia board.

WoolProducers president Ed Storey said nominations were being sought from woolgrowers who believed they could contribute to national and international policy development and advocacy on behalf of Australia’s wool industry, during a two year term.

“WoolProducers Australia is led by a national executive of woolgrowers from around Australia, which is predominantly made up of delegates from our State farming organisations members,” he said.

“However, we also have three independent members that are directly elected by growers, which is very unique to our organisation.

“Democratically elected independent members can give anyone involved with wool growing in Australia the opportunity to be a part of the leadership team.”

Current independent directors include Stacey Lugsdin, of NSW, Steve Harrison, of Victoria and John Hassell, of WA, who have all indicated they will be re-standing for election.

Mr Storey said WoolProducers was the only representative group in the Australian wool industry that represented all woolgrowers, unlike other groups who represented only certain sectors of the industry.

“We proudly act without fear or favour in calling for transparency and accountability from those service provider companies that are financed by grower funds — whether they are compulsory levies or fees for service,” he said.

“WoolProducers, as leaders of the industry, have delivered many outcomes on behalf of the industry, this year alone seeing the launch of both the Trust in Australian Wool Campaign and the Sheep Sustainability Framework.

“We will finalise the Australian Government-funded traceability grant review of traceability systems across the Australian wool and sheep industry supply chains.

“As the representative of the single largest body of woolgrowers in Australia, we are seeking people from any segment of the production sector who believe they can actively contribute to policy development in the best interests of the entire wool industry.”

To be eligible for election to the position of independent director on the WPA executive board, candidates must have paid a 2 per cent wool levy at least once during the past three years, be a member of a State farmer organisation that is affiliated with WPA, or a direct member, and be eligible to act as a company director.

Nominations must be received before 6pm on September 25.

In the event of a contested election, ballot papers will be distributed during October, with the close of voting being November 3.

The results will be declared at the WPA annual general meeting on November 11.

To find out more, visit woolproducers.com.au