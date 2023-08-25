She worked her way up from shed hand to chief executive and now WoolProducers Australia chief Jo Hall has been bestowed with the industry’s highest honour — the Australian Wool Industry Medal.

Ms Hall was bestowed the prestigious award at the annual Wool Industry Dinner at the MCG in Melbourne on August 24.

The WoolProducers’ board and staff extended their “heartfelt congratulations” to Ms Hall, who joined the group as the animal health and welfare policy director in February 2011 before being appointed as chief executive in December 2014.

Ms Hall grew up on a wool property in New South Wales undertaking roles including wool handling and in-shed fleece testing, before pursuing a career path that has “demonstrated her commitment and passion for the Australian wool industry”.

WoolProducers vice president Stacey Lugsdin said Ms Hall was incredibly passionate about the wool industry and “ensuring strong representation for grassroots growers”.

Camera Icon WoolProducers Australia vice-president Stacey Lugsdin. Credit: Supplied / WoolProducers Australia

Ms Lugsdin said Ms Hall was integral to securing government funding for the Leadership in Agriculture (Raising the Baa) program, which helps establish development pathways for young wool professionals.

The program provided opportunities for emerging industry leaders to undertake professional development through attendance at an Australian Institute of Company Directors course.

“The other aspect of this program was for young people in the industry the opportunity to attend WPA board and committee meetings and undertake a policy development exercise under the mentorship of WPA staff and board members,” MS Lugsdin.

WoolProducers president Steve Harrison said Ms Hall’s “passion, commitment and dedication to the industry” made her a worthy recipient of the award.

Camera Icon WoolProducers Australia president Steve Harrison. Credit: Supplied / Victorian Farmers Federation

During her time as chief executive, Ms Hall has directed efforts of the organisation beyond direct grower advocacy to issues and initiatives spanning the entire wool supply chain, including diversification of wool processing, development of the Trust in Australian Wool campaign and being a founding force of the Sheep Sustainability Framework.

“Jo is, without doubt, a major contributor to the success of the Australian wool industry,” Mr Harrison said.

“The work that she has undertaken on behalf of growers (and by extension the entire industry) often goes unrecognised and can, at times, be averse to the desires of some elements of industry — though Jo always maintains long-term holistic industry benefit as a fundamental focus — this is clear to no-one more than the WPA board.”

The Australian Wool Industry Medal is in its seventh year of recognising men and women who have made an exceptional and sustained contribution to the Australian wool industry — with Ms Hall the 38th person to receive the accolade.

There were four recipients last year, including metrologist Judy Turk, long-time industry specialist Barry White, administrator Adrian Hooke and researcher Allan Casey.

Bibra Lake-based Dyson Jones co-founder Ken Dyson, pictured, was one of five recipients of the 2021 award for his 40 years in the WA wool industry.