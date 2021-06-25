An expert panel has been put together to showcase the wool industry’s “excellent” credentials to further instil confidence in the luxury fibre from international customers.

WoolProducers Australia have teamed up with the Federal Government to shine a light on the industry and regulatory frameworks Australian wool is produced under to reassure those purchasing the commodity of standards it meets.

WoolProducers chief executive Ms Jo Hall said internationally-based staff from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade made contact with the group to coordinate briefings to clarify on-farm production and husbandry procedures to international governments.

“WoolProducers have convened an expert government and industry panel to explain the appropriateness of our production systems for our unique geographic, environmental and climatic conditions,” she said.

“The Australian panel have been chosen to speak about relevant areas regarding Australia’s excellent animal health, welfare, biosecurity, traceability and sustainability credentials, which are the key themes under WoolProducers’ Trust in Australian Wool campaign.”

The campaign — which aims to showcase the “world-leading” practices Australian woolgrowers employ — is a joint venture between WoolProducers Australia and Animal Health Australia, launched in March.

The discussions aim to educate and reassure customers that Australian woolgrowers not only share concerns about the wellbeing of their animals but “prioritise and actively put into practice procedures to ensure holistic outcomes for their animals on a daily basis”.

“We have been able to communicate the excellent voluntary uptake of pain relief that our growers have undertaken along with the fact that Australia produces the largest volume of non-mulesed apparel wool in the world, as a growing number of our producers move to non-mulesed production,” Ms Hall said.

“It also provides an opportunity for the Australian industry to hear the concerns of our international consumers.”

“This is a great example of industry and government collaboration and WoolProducers are proud to be leading the Australian wool industry on these issues for the betterment of all Australian woolgrowers.”