More than 1100 people braved the dismal weather to see what the region’s up-and-coming agricultural minds have to offer.

WA College of Agriculture Harvey held its annual open day recently, opening its doors to parents, families and the public.

COVID restrictions forced the college to cancel the event last year, so staff and students were keen to proceed this time around, braving the wet weather.

Camera Icon Evie Preston with some of the college's cattle. Credit: supplied.

College principal Stephen Watt said he was “exceedingly pleased” with the open day.

“The opportunity to open the doors of our college like this doesn’t happen often,” Mr Watt said.

“The students and staff enjoyed the opportunity to show off the college.”

The event allows visitors to walk around the classes and residential and trade areas, as well as take bus tours of the different farm sections.

Students from different skill areas were able to showcase their work to the visitors.

On the farm bus tours, guests were able to watch students milking at the school’s fully functional dairy, shearing at the sheep section, drafting cattle at the equine facilities, and working with cattle at the beef section. Students also conducted soil-testing demonstrations at the classing section.

Camera Icon Students displayed their shering skills in the WA College of Agriculture Harvey wool shed. Credit: supplied.

Visitors were also given a view of intensive farming practices with the piglets and chickens, and were able to buy produce at the horticulture section.

“People were really happy to see our facilities,” Mr Watt said