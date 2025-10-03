With just 14 sleeps until Telethon, community members from all corners of WA have rallied together to launch almost 500 fundraising activities to help some of the State’s most sick and vulnerable kids.

More community groups than ever are taking part in this year’s fundraising spectacle — encompassing the theme Incredible Together — from school fundraisers to sporting challenges and bake sales to amazing feats of endurance.

Telethon, which is celebrating its 58th anniversary this year, has 482 generous community fundraisers and counting this year — a 28 per cent increase on last year.

It comes as a massive $48,000 was raised in the Kelpies for Kids auction at the Perth Royal Show on Friday. Nine dogs were auctioned including Dusty, pictured, who went for $3300.

One of the community fundraisers this year is nine-year-old Matilda Jones, who has already hit the ground running, raising nearly $5000 after jogging 100km over the month of September.

“I did it because I like helping the sick kids in hospital,” she said.

The Forest Crescent Primary School student ran six days a week, pounding the pavement before and after school.

“It was exhausting, some days were challenging,” she said.

Matilda’s father, Simon Jones, ran every kilometre with his young daughter and said he was proud of her determination.

“Not once did she ever complain about getting up early or doing a run after school or after dinner,” he said.

“She’s just got out and just did it, she’s a very determined child.

“It was a big achievement for her, I don’t think it’s really sunk in what she’s actually achieved herself.”

Camera Icon News. Telethon 2025. The community coming together to raise money for Telethon. Matilda Jones 9yo (front) with Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting crew Josh Ellis, Sean Christie, Lloyd Skeet and Robert Beeftink with Ossie Indoor Beach Volleyball players Georgia Diaz, Melanie Gamble and Cameron Morrell at Whitfords Nodes Park. Jackson Flindell Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

It’s not the first time the little legend has put her body on the line for charity — in 2023, she cut all her hair for Telethon.

“I like raising money for sick children, it feels really nice.”

And while young Matilda hangs up her sneakers, Ossie Indoor Beach Volleyball is hanging its net in preparation for its inaugural 24-hour “Volleython” on October 11 and 12.

Ossie Indoor co-owner Adam Burling said about 200 players had signed up to the match, adding that “everyone is willing to get involved”.

“We normally play for 45 minutes and we’re pretty exhausted by the end of it, so naturally the progression is to try and do it for 24-hours straight,” he said.

“We asked around and a bunch of people had Telethon in the front of their minds ... so it seemed like an obvious program that we could support.

“It just shows the power of Telethon — you just have to mention the name and people straight away want to attach themselves to it,” he said.

While most players have put their hand up for a one-hour slot, Mr Burling said some keen athletes had committed to playing the entire 24 hours, breaking only for food and the toilet.

“We’ve made it so that people can nominate a one-hour period where they can sub into the game and sub back out when they’re exhausted and tired,” he said.

“That way we can get through a continuous game with multiple people involved.

“We do also have a number of people that have committed to bringing some tents and swags along and having a quick nap in the corner.”

He said he hoped the marathon match would raise about $10,000.

“It’s pretty cool that people can do something they love and have an impact on someone else’s life,” he said.

“The theory would be that if we can get the model right this year, we can encourage all other (beach volleyball) centres to get involved in future years as well.”

Meanwhile, nearly 40 firefighters from Airservices Australia’s Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting service at Perth Airport will put their fitness to the test in a mammoth 24-hour stair climb relay at Whitford Nodes Park on October 12 and 13.

And as if climbing 145 stairs wasn’t hard enough, each firey will be wearing a 16kg breathing apparatus.

Firefighter Josh Ellis said fireys were always “always looking for a good physical challenge”.

“This is a good way for us to test our limits while doing something that’s very specific to our role,” he said.

“We’ve got friends that are physios that will come and give us sports-related massages to help us recover quickly, so we can get back up and do as many stairs as possible

“We will be rotating through with the guys because obviously they will be coming off

Last year, the crew climbed the stairs to an equivalent height of Mount Everest — a feat firefighter Robert Beeftink remarkably described as “quite easy”.

“We did that quite easily and then continued on through the night, so that’s why we changed it this year,” he said.

“We obviously want to strive bigger and raise money for kids ... because it’s our second year, we’re hoping there’s more awareness and we’ve had a bit more time to prepare and get the word out.”

Footy fans will also have their chance to donate to Telethon with an adorable Teddy Bear’s picnic at West Coast’s AFLW clash with Collingwood on Sunday.

Champion Eagles coach Daisy Pearce said having her own kids — six-year-old twins Sylvie and Roy — had given her new perspective on how the importance of the charity.

“It’ll be good to have the kids and the teddy bears out to raise awareness for Telethon,” she said.

“I think having had kids myself, like the most precious things and to think of people going through hardships with little ones, it’s an amazing charity that raises money for so many young West Australians and their families.

“It’ll be so awesome that we can play a small part in that.”

School fundraisers have soared from 29 schools to 81, thanks to the charity’s inaugural Premier’s Telethon Challenge.

Telethon chair Richard Goyder said it was inspiring to see the WA community come together.

“From school fundraisers and lemonade stands to fun challenges and bake sales, we’re seeing an incredible wave of community-led efforts with kids helping other kids in the most inspiring ways,” he said.

“Every single dollar raised by our amazing fundraisers goes directly to helping sick children and their families, creating real, lasting change.

“These collective efforts help Telethon fund life-changing services and reinforce WA’s proud reputation as the ‘Giving State.’”

Telethon will be held on October 18 and 19 at RAC Arena.