It was a nervous wait for young Peyton Flanner as the bids rolled in for the kelpie she had been training all year — but luckily a huge bid from her rural community meant pup Blake would be staying with her.

The $10,000 sum paid for the kelpie brought the total raised at the Kelpies for Kids auction at the Perth Royal Show to $48,000, with all the funds going to Telethon.

It was a nail-biting battle to buy Blake as a NSW based bidder kept offering more money but luckily the final bid meant the pup would remain in Boyup Brook, where he can have sleepovers with Peyton.

Training Blake had become a reprieve for Peyton who has been regularly travelling a 520km round trip to Perth Children’s Hospital for chemotherapy for the last four years.

Her mum Kym Flanner said she was over the moon that Blake got to stay with their family.

“For this last year it’s been quite nice for Peyton and the girls to have this little connection with Blake,” she said.

“He’s got this great connection with the girls, where he looks and sniffs them out as soon as we are in the crowd.

“The trainings with Blake is just something exciting and for a little time Peyton can just be a child rather than a child going through cancer treatment.”

Camera Icon Peyton Flanner with kelpie Blake . Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

Peyton trained Blake alongside Ken Atherton, who was ecstatic with the outcome.

“Kelpies for Kids is a really good cause that’s why we donated a pup into it,” he said.

“Blake will now get to work at a farm just down the road from Peyton and still come back to the family for sleepovers.”

There were nine dogs in total up for auction including Maxie ($4200), Dusty ($3300), Polly ($4500), Roxy ($4500), Pickles ($4500), Yip Yip ($5500), and Jet ($6500).

Kelpie Max was yet to be sold and will hopefully add more to the final tally for Telethon.

The Kelpies for Kids program gives children, who have to travel away from their regional homes for treatment, a chance to have some fun and make a special connection with a dog.

The bond was strong between kelpie Polly and her young trainer Pippa Funneman as the pup jumped up on her wheelchair and gave kisses during the auction.

“This is a great auction for our family because we are involved with Telethon due to Pippa’s cerebral palsy,” mum Rochelle Funneman said.

“The money goes a long way.”

Royal Agricultural Society of WA chief executive Robyn Sermon said it was the second year the auction had been held at the Perth Royal Show.

“It’s become one of my favourite parts of the show,” she said.

“It really melts my heart to watch it all and to see the support of people coming out to think about these country kids that are away from home and their family.”