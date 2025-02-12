Cyclone Zelia has reached a category five system, with flash flooding and destructive winds up to 290km/h expected when it crosses the coast on Friday.

The cyclone intensified to a category five by midday on Thursday as it heads towards the Port Hedland coastline in the Pilbara.

It prompted the Department of Fire and Emergency Services to extend the Watch and Act zone to Dampier, including Karratha, taking in residents between Eighty Mile Beach and Dampier, and inland to Marble Bar and Millstream.

Destructive winds up to 205km/h and wind gusts to 285km/h are currently at the centre of the cyclone, with the storm system expected to bring heavy rainfall and likely flash flooding.

As of 11am on Thursday, the system was estimated to be about 145km north-west of Port Hedland and 225km north-east of Karratha.

Gales with damaging wind gusts up to 120km/h are developing near the coastal fringe between De Grey and Whim Creek, including Port Hedland, the bureau said.

Those gales may extend later today to other areas along the coast between Wallal Downs and Dampier, including Karratha.

“Heavy rainfall is expected on the coast during the next couple of days and falls will be locally intense near the centre of the cyclone as it crosses the coast,” an update from the Bureau said.

On Thursday morning, Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Angus Hines said a category five cyclone was “top of the scale”.

“It doesn’t get any worse than that. This is the most powerful tropical cyclone you can get and it is forecast to be a category five system as it approaches and crosses the coast on Friday,” he said, before the system reached category five.

“It is forecast to move a little bit away from Port Hedland and potentially cross a little bit closer to Karratha.

“If we do see winds of 290 kilometres an hour that is strong enough to take out complete houses, trees, powerlines and cause widespread damage and disruption.”

Residents are urged to make final preparations to their properties.

“If you live in a caravan, older home or a home that has not been maintained, you should go to your nearest evacuation centre or safer place,” the alert said.

Camera Icon A Cyclone Watch and Act is in place for Eighty Mile Beach to Whim Creek and inland to Marble Bar. Credit: EmergencyWA

Qantas and Virgin Australia have cancelled flights in and out of Port Hedland and an evacuation centre has opened at JD Hardie Youth and Community Hub in South Hedland.

The Port Hedland port has been closed as well as local schools.

People are urged to prepare an emergency kit, which includes enough canned food and water for five to seven days.

The Pilbara has already had rainfall in excess of 100mm with Great Northern Highway between Sandfire and Port Hedland, Ripon Hills Road, and Marble Bar Road closed due to water over the roads.

Tides are expected to rise significantly as a result of the cyclone, with damaging waves and possible flooding in low-lying areas close to shore.

Premier Roger Cook said residents needed to be prepared as TC Zelia makes landfall.

“This is a dangerous system. It’s big, it’s strong, and it’s very unpredictable,” he said.

“Now we know people of the Pilbara are used to cyclones coming through, they’re ready but please be prepared.

“This is going to be a big one and we need everyone to do the right thing, making sure that you’ve done everything to keep your home safe and make sure you get to an evacuation centre if that’s necessary. But in particular, listen to the emergency authorities.”

Camera Icon Residents have been warned to brace for Tropical Cyclone Zelia. Credit: Bureau of Meteorology

Department of Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Darren Klemm said additional supplies were being sent to pharmacies and grocery stores.

Triple road train permits have been established for extra supply trucks to get into the North West.

More than 40 personnel have been deployed to support existing resources, with more expected to arrive later in the week.

“We’re also bringing in additional capabilities like flood boats into the Pilbara over the course of (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) and (Thursday), where we also have additional aircraft on standby in the Pilbara for incident response efforts.

“Two rotary wing aircraft are based in Newman and one fixed wing aircraft is based in Karratha. We’ve also established a rescue helicopter capable of winching based in Broome.”

The community is urged to keep up to date through Emergency WA, which can be downloaded as an app.