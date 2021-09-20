From fleece judging to wool spinning and felting, it was all happening at the Dyson Jones Wool and Technology Pavilion.

A steady flow of people worked their way through the pavilion during Newdegate Machinery Field Days, giving farmers a chance to chat with agribusiness and industry representatives.

Camera Icon ANZ agribusiness managers Kylie Douglas and Phil Black, with ANZ senior small business specialist Lindsay Kent.

Plenty were drawn in by the fleece competition, which saw the local Barr family take out the champion title.

With temperatures in single digits both days, mother and son duo Christine and Lachi Dober of The Groovin Beans Coffee, were busy keeping people caffeinated and their hands warm, serving up hot cuppas from their barista machine.

Camera Icon Dyson Jones' Wickepin area manager Andrew Kitto, with models Paris Hall, Olivia Ryan and Tenielle Williamson, Dyson Jones WA manager Peter Howie and assistant manager Sam Howie, Kayla Pope, Maddalyn Riddell and Dyson Jones Mount Barker area representative Dean Rainbird with the Champion fleece.

Master spinner Christine Pietraszek demonstrated how to turn such a fleece into its next stage in the garment-manufacturing process, spinning wool into threads to make necklaces and yarn.

Camera Icon Newdegate Primary School students Summer Wynne, 10, Ebony Westlake, 11, Ben Walker, 9, and Kade Lloyd, 8, took part in felting and spinning.

Local primary school students had a chance to spin their own, as well as learn the art of felting from master felter Lenore Fairfield.

The demonstrations were held on both days and were a new, unique addition to the fashion section of Field Days, and a nostalgic nod to the art forms born long ago.

Camera Icon The Livestock Collective events manager Amelia Nolan.

Camera Icon Jason Wells and his son Eli, 2, came to Newdegate from Esperance.

Dyson Jones WA manager Peter Howie said it was “flat out” in the pavilion, in particular on the Wednesday, and said the mood was “very positive”.

The wool marketing company has been sponsoring the Field Days for more than 30 years.

“It was good to have everybody back again — people really turned out to support the event,” Mr Howie said.

“People were chatting about the wool market, about where it is going this year, and wondering when to sell. People were talking about the rain ... the mood was very positive with sheep.”

Camera Icon Christine and Lachi Dober, of The Groovin Beans Coffee. Credit: Shannon Verhagen

Camera Icon Whitfert sales manager Phil Brooks with Ed Naisbitt, of Lake Grace.

Mr Howie said Newdegate was an “important area” for the company and it was pleased to be back after last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“We have supported the event for such a long time because we have been operating in Newdegate for more than 40 years, and we love the fact that we can support the local community and we are heavily involved not only in the Field Days but various sponsorship arrangements with the local community,” he said.