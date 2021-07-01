Beyond the Saleyards — Sheep and lamb markets stable

Sheep and lamb markets were stable in WA last week with new season lamb bids holding about 800¢ and mutton at 640¢.

On the east coast markets were stable, crossbred lambs were bidding 760¢ and higher and Merinos were at a 20¢ discount.

Mutton prices remain particularly strong with prices above 700¢ in NSW. August to September forward contracts have had a lot of demand with prices starting at 880¢ for August and easing to 800¢ in October.

The wool market finished last week up again with the EMI gaining a further 20¢ to close at 1468¢.

Goat markets have been stable. East coast prices remain around 960¢ for exporters and more than 1000¢ for local demand.

Cattle markets have been very active over the past week. There are now contracts out for July, August and September.

In July the market is bid 685¢ for grass-fed steers, 705¢ for 100-day grain-fed steers, 610¢ for cows and 550¢ for bulls.

Heading into August and September there are premiums for 100-day grain-fed cattle.

A 70-day steer will get 685¢ in July and 100-day grain-fed steer will get 715¢ in August.

Northern export markets have also seen quite strong bidding. Steers into Darwin were bid 410¢ and heifers at 390¢ — these prices saw good supplies.

In Queensland, export steers are bid around 370¢ and bulls around 360¢.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 720¢, heifers 715¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 610¢. Bulls 550¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 515¢, Black Angus British X: 505¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 400¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NT export orders: steers 410¢, bulls 410¢ and heifers 390¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445v.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100, Holstein (200+ kg, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.