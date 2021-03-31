Beyond the Saleyards - Stability still keyfor WA prices

WA prices were stable again last week, with crossbred lambs remaining around 740¢ in the spot market and rising to 820¢ for July.

Mutton and hoggets are bid 620¢ in the spot market. Feedlots are bidding 340¢ for crossbred lambs and 330¢ for Merinos, and are picking up a lot of stock, making it hard to get space in the near term. Supplies are tightening, so the market appears to have a good level of support.

East coast markets have firmed again, with rain limiting immediate supplies while leading to increased restocker demand.

The wool market closed up 8¢ to 1285¢ last week, with a sharp drop in the pass-in rate to 9.4 per cent.

Goat markets were unchanged with depots on the east coast back about 400¢, and processors continuing to bid above 1000¢.

Cattle processor grids followed last week’s trend with QLD processors lowering grids by 10-20¢.

In WA, at least one cattle processor has closed for early maintenance, but the restocker/feedlot market remains well bid above 480¢ for feeder steers.

There were fewer new export orders over the past week, but bids for Brahmans in the north-east remain above 400¢ for steers, around 400¢ for bulls, 380¢ for heifers, and close to 300¢ for cows.

Processor and feedlot bids at the start of the week (c/kg or $/head):

WA restockers: Angus/Murray Grey milk-tooth feeder cattle — steers 480¢, heifers 450¢. Contact LIVEstock Pricing for buyer details.

East coast processor prices: 100 day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 495¢, Black Angus British X: 485¢, Wagyu X Angus: 660¢

Queensland export: Feeder steers 400¢, slaughter steers 380¢, feeder bulls 370¢, heifers 360¢, cows 270¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425c. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.