Beyond the Saleyards — WA lamb prices are on the level
Sheep and lamb prices were relatively flat last week with WA holding around the 800¢ level for new-season lambs, and mutton at 640¢.
The story on the east coast was the same, with buyers holding around 800¢. In South Australia, Thomas Foods continues to bid 770¢ for XB and Dorper lambs, and 750¢ for Merinos.
Mutton is bid strongly at 700¢ levels across the east coast.
The wool market had another strong week with the Eastern Market Indicator closing 50¢ higher at 1393¢.
Goat markets showed there is still strong buyer demand, with Queensland processor prices being bid well above 1000¢.
Victoria and NSW hook prices remain just below this with Thomas Foods continuing to bid 960¢ in NSW and SA.
Cattle processors pushed higher again last week.
Processors in both Queensland and NSW increased their grids by as much as 30¢ in some grades.
In addition to this, feedlots are also starting to adjust their numbers higher with Bindaree Beef increasing its feeder steer prices by 20¢ to 435¢.
Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):
East coast processor prices: 100 day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 720¢, heifers 715¢.
Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢, cows 610¢, bulls 530¢.
Queensland feedlots: Black Angus, 515¢, Black Angus cross British, 505c, Wagyu cross Angus, POA.
Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 340¢, cows 290¢.
NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro cross, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.
China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kgs, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.
Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.
Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.
Sign up for our emails