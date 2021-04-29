Brownes takes out 7 DIAA WA Dairy Product trophies

A well-known WA dairy has come out as the cream of the crop at a Statewide competition showcasing locally produced dairy products, taking home a host of championship trophies at the weekend.

Brownes Dairy — which has a long history producing milk products in WA since 1886 — was named the most successful exhibitor at the 2021 Dairy Industry Association of Australia’s WA Dairy Product Competition on Saturday, claiming seven trophies for its wares.

The WA show was the first of the DIAA’s competitions this year, with the Australian and Victorian competitions to be held in May, followed by NSW and Queensland in June and August.

Of the 170 entries from 18 local companies — which included cheeses, milks, custards and yoghurts — 94 per cent won awards, with seven taking home champion trophies, 33 per cent winning gold, and 61 taking home a silver medal.

Brownes Dairy’s vintage cheddar cheese won grand champion dairy product and champion cheese, with the company also winning trophies for its coconut yoghurt, lactose-free Hilo milk, and its Milko home delivery service.

Brownes cheesemaker Donald Simpson was also named champion of the craft.

Camera Icon Brownes Dairy chief executive Tony Girgis.

“This success is testament to our innovative culture here at Brownes Dairy,” Brownes chief executive Tony Girgis said.

“It is a huge honour to not only be Australia’s oldest dairy, but also Australia’s most innovate dairy.”

Other champion trophy winners included Northcliffe’s Bannister Downs for its low-fat Cherry Ripe-flavoured milk; Good Earth Dairy for its camel milk; and Harvey Fresh for its vanilla-flavoured Country Custard.

Chief judge Michael Rammer said the exhibitors presented “incredibly high-quality dairy products” and congratulated the newcomers for their award-winning entries.

(A) testament to the high standard of dairy products made in this State is the fact that West Australian processors are often in the top yoghurts and milks in high-end, prestigious national competitions, including the DIAA Australian Dairy Product Competition.

“It was fantastic to see five members who have newly joined the DIAA entered the competition for the first time this year and received high accolades for their products.”

With 119 people in attendance, the event had a record number of people at its gala dinner at the Cottesloe Golf Club on Saturday, which last year was cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

“The night had such a buzz of excitement, because we truly are celebrating the very best dairy products made in Western Australia,” Mr Rammer said.