Dowerin, Goomalling and Wyalkatchem ladies dress up for Field Days fashion shows

Shannon VerhagenCountryman
Local ladies Emily Ryan, of Wyalkatchem, Aimee Tyson, of Goomalling, Karen Smith, of Goomalling, Josie Thomson, of Goomalling, Courtney Walsh, of Dowerin, Tash Chitty, of Goomalling, and Sarah Hall, of Dowerin, modelled an array of designs including these vintage pieces, while Dowerins' Tricia Todd (centre), was MC.
There was an air of fun and exuberance during the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days fashion parades.

The crowd cheered and applauded each time one of the models hit the runway, smiling and laughing as they walked in front of friends, family and other members of the agricultural community.

Goomallings' Aimee Tyson was all smiles.
The women — who hailed from Dowerin, Goomalling and Wyalkatchem — swapped their farm gear for frocks as they dressed in designs from exhibitors.

Goomallings' Tash Chitty on the catwalk.
Local Tricia Todd was the MC for the event and they even had some special guests during one of the shows: their kids.

Dowerins' Courtney Walsh looking fierce.
Event co-ordinator Wendy Flavel said the decision to use local models had been a hit and she was proud of them for taking to the runway in front of the crowds.

“The crew in the office came up with the idea of using local models and the crowd’s been very receptive,” she said.

Wyalkatchems' Emily Ryan walks the runway.
She said having “home-grown” models was great for the community, and community was “what Dowerin Field Days is all about”.

Behind the scenes, local ladies from Dowerin and Goomalling were helping the models with their swift outfit changes between walks down the runway.

Dowerins' Sarah Hall was all smiles on the runway.
Goomallings' Tash Chitty on the catwalk.
From bejewelled jeans to kimonos, the ladies modelled looks from a number of exhibitors at the two-day event, including Lot 39 Store and Cafe from Goomalling, Tokyo Rose, Horseland Midland and Zodium Boutique.

Each of them were busy after the shows as impressed spectators paid them a visit looking to get their hands on the designs.

Goomallings' Karen Smith has a boogie in her retro outfit.
As an added treat, the crowd were also wowed by Dowerin local Patsy Metcalf’s collection, featuring retro 70s and 80s designs.

Goomallings' Josie Thomson.
A number of the vintage pieces also came from the local drama club.

Wyalkatchems' Emily Ryan walks the runway.
Goomallings' Aimee Tyson was all smiles.
One blue dress in particular was close to home.

“The blue evening dress that Sarah was wearing is actually Patsy’s husband’s mum’s outfit; it’s been kept in pristine condition ... Patsy’s very passionate about the keepsake of those,” Mrs Flavel said.

