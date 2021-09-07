There was an air of fun and exuberance during the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days fashion parades.

The crowd cheered and applauded each time one of the models hit the runway, smiling and laughing as they walked in front of friends, family and other members of the agricultural community.

Camera Icon Goomallings' Aimee Tyson was all smiles.

The women — who hailed from Dowerin, Goomalling and Wyalkatchem — swapped their farm gear for frocks as they dressed in designs from exhibitors.

Camera Icon Goomallings' Tash Chitty on the catwalk.

Local Tricia Todd was the MC for the event and they even had some special guests during one of the shows: their kids.

Camera Icon Dowerins' Courtney Walsh looking fierce.

Event co-ordinator Wendy Flavel said the decision to use local models had been a hit and she was proud of them for taking to the runway in front of the crowds.

“The crew in the office came up with the idea of using local models and the crowd’s been very receptive,” she said.

Camera Icon Wyalkatchems' Emily Ryan walks the runway.

She said having “home-grown” models was great for the community, and community was “what Dowerin Field Days is all about”.

Behind the scenes, local ladies from Dowerin and Goomalling were helping the models with their swift outfit changes between walks down the runway.

Camera Icon Dowerins' Sarah Hall was all smiles on the runway.

Camera Icon Goomallings' Tash Chitty on the catwalk.

From bejewelled jeans to kimonos, the ladies modelled looks from a number of exhibitors at the two-day event, including Lot 39 Store and Cafe from Goomalling, Tokyo Rose, Horseland Midland and Zodium Boutique.

Each of them were busy after the shows as impressed spectators paid them a visit looking to get their hands on the designs.

Camera Icon Goomallings' Karen Smith has a boogie in her retro outfit.

As an added treat, the crowd were also wowed by Dowerin local Patsy Metcalf’s collection, featuring retro 70s and 80s designs.

Camera Icon Goomallings' Josie Thomson.

A number of the vintage pieces also came from the local drama club.

Camera Icon Wyalkatchems' Emily Ryan walks the runway.

Camera Icon Goomallings' Aimee Tyson was all smiles. Credit: Picture: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman

One blue dress in particular was close to home.

“The blue evening dress that Sarah was wearing is actually Patsy’s husband’s mum’s outfit; it’s been kept in pristine condition ... Patsy’s very passionate about the keepsake of those,” Mrs Flavel said.