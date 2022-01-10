The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s director-general Ralph Addis is stepping down after nearly five years in the role.

Mr Addis, whose contract is coming to an end, took up the helm in July 2017 after more than two years as director-general of DPIRD’s predecessor, the Department of Regional Development.

He will start a new role as chief executive of Lotterywest and Healthway on February 7, following the retirement of Susan Hunt PSM.

A strong advocate for agriculture, Mr Addis grew up on a sheep and grain farm at Cranbrook in WA’s Great Southern region before relocating to the East Kimberley.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan paid tribute to Mr Addis on Monday for his contribution to the State, saying he would “provide great value” to Lotterywest and Healthway.

“Ralph has played an important role in overseeing the merger of the Departments of Agriculture and Food, Regional Development and Fisheries,” she said.

“He has helped to put the Department on a more sustainable footing following the heavy cuts of the previous Government, and facilitated the Government’s job-creating regional development and primary industries programs.

“We thank Ralph for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Pilbara Development Commission chief executive Terry Hill will act as DPIRD director-general until the recruitment process is finished, with the position set to be advertised in coming days.