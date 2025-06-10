Recent Medal of the Order of Australia recipient David Thomas is humble about his recognition, saying he never expected to have been named in the national honours.

The former president of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA said he was “a bit taken aback” when he found out he had been awarded an OAM for his service to the WA community through a variety of organisations on June 9.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would ever be put up for an OAM, or be nominated or receive one for that matter,” he said.

He said since finding out about his award on Sunday night his phone has been flooded with texts and phone calls from well-wishers congratulating him.

Mr Thomas said he did not know who nominated him, but said the nomination was “humbling”.

“It’s very humbling, and I must admit, it’s an extreme honour,” he said.

“. . . You think that you would never, ever be considered in that stream.”

Mr Thomas was president of RASWA from July 2020 until 2023, when he handed the reigns to John Snowball.

He has also served as Australian Special Air services Association WA president, Claremont RSL sub-branch president, Boer War Memorial Society of WA, Pilbara Community Legal Service board member, secretary, and vice-chairperson, Floreat and District National Seniors vice president, RSLWA board member, and Hollywood Private Hospital consumer council.

Mr Thomas served 20 years in the Australian Army and about 10 years in the Special Air Service Regiment.