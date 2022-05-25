On behalf of the Experience Gidgegannup committee, I am happy to welcome you to the 15th annual Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day.

We were very fortunate with all that has been happening with COVID-19 to be able to hold our event last year.

A nerve-racking lead-up and a wet morning turned into a fabulously successful day for all concerned.

Visitor numbers were high and the quality of exhibits provided visitors with a wonderful day of entertainment and educational activities.

This year we are again hopeful that the event will go ahead and build on our past successes.

The wide range of exhibits cover many aspects of rural living and, with knowledgeable and entertaining speakers and demonstrators, we provide information for local people and those who may be considering a change of lifestyle.

The two-day Alpaca Expo will be with us again and is sure to be a great success.

Judging of alpacas from all over the State and a fantastic array of alpaca products will create a very informative exhibition.

The Honey Festival will be back and bigger than ever.

This is a very special event and highlights the importance of bees in our community, providing lots of information for those wishing to keep bees at all experience levels.

We are also excited to welcome the Olive Festival for the first time.

This promises to be an interesting exhibit, with experts on hand to discuss the growing of olive trees, processing of olives and delicious olive recipes.

In the arena, the Mounted Games will entertain throughout the day with wonderful displays of horsemanship.

Our favourite animals will be on show in the livestock area, including cows, sheep, llamas, goats and chickens.

Talks will be presented throughout the day with exhibitors on hand to answer all your questions.

Community Bank Mundaring will once again be supporting our event by providing interesting and educational activities for children, including the Discovery Trail and the Bush Veranda.

Don’t forget to check your program for the times and locations of all our talks.

Thank you to all our loyal supporters, contributors and exhibitors who make our event such a special and successful one every year.

Have a wonderful day.