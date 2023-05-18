Angora goats, mohair classing, and spinning and weaving demonstrations will be on show at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on Sunday, May 28.

It will be the 15th year Wynchgate Farm owner and Angora goat breeder Sue Jordan has been at the field day, and this year she expects to bring up to six white goats, along with a display of “knick-knacks” and information for those looking at getting into goats.

Ms Jordan will be accompanied by Chananne Angoras from Merredin Angora goat breeders Annette and Andy Worsfold, who will be displaying rear coloured as well as white Angora goats.

Wendy Goyen, from Cooramook Fibre Arts, will also be in attendance to demonstrate how to hand-spin and weave mohair.

“There will also be a demonstration by qualified judge Emma Rowatt on how to class mohair and what to look for in an animal when judging,” Ms Jordan said.

She said over the years she had enjoyed the Field Day — “depending on whether it was cold or raining” — and looked forward to promoting an industry that had been in decline over the past 25 years.

Camera Icon Wynchgate Farm owner Sue Jordan with her Angora goats in Gidgegannup. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“When we first started driving around looking for properties up Toodyay Road, looking for a change in lifestyle, every property had Angora goats on them,” Ms Jordan said.

“WA used to be a very productive State for Angora goats with over 100 breeders and 3000 head at one stage.

“Over the years people have retired or passed away and now there’s only about 10 breeders left.”

Wynchgate Farms used to run more than 200 head of goats but has dropped back to 85 — with 40 of those being wethers.

Ms Jordan said the goats were shorn twice a year and although the fleece prices fluctuated, mohair was currently fetching about $40/kg through AWN at Bibra Lake.

The goats are sent to a Dandaragan processor where the meat fetches about $4/kg on average over the hook.

“We used to get $10/kg over the hook,” Ms Jordan said.

The prices were determined by the overall goat industry which was down at the moment, she said.

When sold, the mohair is transported east before being shipped to South Africa or into Europe in larger consignments, where it ends up in the high-end fashion industry.

“Mohair is a natural fibre that can be made into all sorts of things,” Ms Jordan said, adding the fibre was a versatile product for the fashion industry.

Ms Jordan said the goat industry was trialling new ear tags that could meet the Government’s electronic ID requirements, due to be in force from January 2025 to improve biosecurity and traceability of animals.

Because of the range of goat sizes, especially miniature goats, the ear tags must be able to fit and be user-friendly, as well as meeting the specifications.

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held from 9am-4.30pm on Sunday, May 28, at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds at 2171 Toodyay Road in Gidgegannup.

Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the gate. Entry for children under 16 is free.