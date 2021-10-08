Ewe little beauty of a South Suffolk from Pettison Park
It was the British Breeds’ time to shine at the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association Interbreed Competition at the Perth Royal Show, with a South Suffolk ewe from Pettison Park named the Supreme Champion.
Exhibited by the Simpson family of Quairading, the ewe was earlier judged Grand Champion during the South Suffolk judging before becoming one of the 2021 Show’s most decorated entries.
The three judges, Jim Glover of JimJan Texel Stud, Colin Holmes of Coljac Border Leicester stud, and Tom O’Neill of Annaghdowns Suffolk stud, unanimously agreed the ewe was the best on show.
Mr Glover — who also named the ewe as Champion Ewe during the South Suffolk competition earlier in the week — said she was well balanced, had plenty of muscle and stood very correct.
“She was structurally a lot sounder than the ram and it was unanimous amongst us that she was the winner,” he said.
The ewe was up against a ram from Williams-based Iveston.
Pettison Park principal Rod Simpson said the “correct young ewe” was straight, stood on her legs well, was well defined, and was a stand-out in the paddock.
Mr Simpson — whose family registered their Pettison Park South Suffolk stud in 1959 — said his sons inspired him to return to the show ring for the first time in more than 25 years in 2019.
The family plans to take a range of sheep to the Quairading Ag Show’s centenary this weekend.
Rodney and his sons Shaun and Brendan Simpson were flanked by half a dozen family supporters throughout the Perth Royal Show.
“The boys were interested in coming back to the Show, they have used my knowledge over the years to pick the sheep and I am trying to pass on as much as I can to them,” Mr Simpson said.
“I love South Suffolks because you can’t pick them, other breeds stand head and shoulder above them, but the weight is in South Suffolks.
“People find it hard to come to terms with it but they are as heavy as any animal in the shed.”
The winning ewe started the week by taking out the Ewe Under 1.5 Years class in the South Suffolk Competition and ended it with five ribbons, including Champion Ewe and Grand Champion in the South Suffolk Competition, and Champion Ewe and Supreme Champion in the Interbreed Competition.
Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association Interbreed Competition
Supreme Champion: Pettison Park South Suffolk ewe
Supreme Champion Ram: Iveston South Suffolk
Reserve Champion Ram: Hazeldean Ferguson Shropshire
Supreme Champion Ewe: Pettison Park South Suffolk
Reserve Champion Ewe: Hazeldean Ferguson Shropshire
Supreme Champion Breeders Group: Kalinda Suffolk
Exhibitor Gaining Most Points in Any One Breed of British Breed: Pettison Park
Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.
Sign up for our emails