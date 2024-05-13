The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day promises to be a hive of buzzing activity, with organisers hosting the final leg of the month-long Honey Festival. The honey will flows at Gidgegannup following the Honey Bake Off and the Honey in the Valley at Swan Valley venues before World Bee Day on May 20 in Perth — all swarming with rich sweetness. Those events will be summarised throughout the day at Gidgegannup, with a great line-up of experts presenting everything on beekeeping, and how to cook with honey. Mojo Cafe Mundaring chef Joanne Colijn Dew, known as Chef Jo, will cook a local produce-inspired hot honey and halloumi baked sweet potato topped with assorted olives, bush tomato and sage for visitors to savour . . . slowly. If that doesn’t get the tastebuds going, she will also demonstrate an olive oil, honey and pistachio scone with whipped honey and lemon butter. Both recipes have a wonderful connection to locally produced honey and extra virgin olive oil, and are in line with the principles of the Swan Valley and Eastern Regions Slow Food Convivium. Chef Jo was the head judge at the May 10 Honey Bake Off at the Abbey in the Swan Valley, where six chefs competed for bragging rights, with the winner to be announced at Gidgegannup. “I was excited about this competition that included some interesting young talent — honey had always been considered an old-fashioned flavour, and there are some really interesting new trends with honey — I wanted to see the chefs push the envelope,” she said. “One of the things is hot honey in different forms and different infused honey, like cinnamon, and people are becoming accustomed to honey that comes from different sources — some with very sweet flavours and others with deeper, richer caramel flavours. “I’ve always loved honey, but since coming to the Perth Hills, there is a bit of a honey culture here — people are quite passionate about the different tastes and different complexities of their honey.” Gidgegannup committee member and 40-year commercial beekeeper Leilani Leyland, who produces 100-150 tonnes of honey from 1200 hives each year with husband Dave at their Bees Neez Apiaries in Beechina, is the co-founder of Honey Month — established in 2012, and organised by the Bees2Honey Festival committee. “Our festival was initially at Honey Month co-founders Rupert and Kim Phillips’ House of Honey, but it needed room to grow, so we approached Gidgegannup — a perfect venue to continue,” Ms Leyland said. “I have been on a lot of committees — it’s about promoting honey and educating people to explain what they’re eating.” Ms Leyland said part of that education included children’s activities at Gidgegannup. “The Pollination Trail is where children learn a story about what bees do and how their pollination works to produce honey and vegetables,” she said. “We offer this to the first 100 children, who will receive a free jar of honey after completing their workbook.” Gidgegannup will also have stallholders selling their liquid-gold honey, and there will be some experienced beekeepers on-hand for visitors to interact with. Ms Leyland said the talks throughout the day would be important so people could learn about pests and diseases in the beekeeping industry. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, led by project officer Eloise Hinson, will be discussing the importance of bee biosecurity and best-practice hive management at its Gidgegannup exhibition. It will include an interactive simulation of beehives demonstrating the various pests and diseases affecting honeybees in WA. “We encourage beekeepers and bee enthusiasts alike to come and have a chat with us about how to best protect our honeybees by being aware of the threats and how to spot, test, and report suspicious pests and diseases to DPIRD,” Ms Hinson said. “WA remains free of many of the global bee pests and diseases impacting the honey industry elsewhere, and particularly with the transition to management of varroa mite in NSW, the topics of bee health and biosecurity are being discussed with increasing interest. “DPIRD is looking forward to continuing engaging in these valuable discussions at the May Honey Month events.” Bees2Honey Festival treasurer Colleen Hayes said the 2024 Honey Month project would be about building community and introducing children to the nature of bees, the role they play in our lives, and the art of beekeeping. “Two schools are involved, including Ascolta Early Learning in Southern River, and Upper Swan Primary — Year 5 students, working under the guidance of Ms Michelle Leaver, who will provide representations of their learning,” Ms Hayes said. This includes six painted and decorated beehives for display at the Honey Bake Off and Honey in the Valley events, and at Gidgegannup. “The House of Honey will take the hives into its apiary and report to the students on their journey and the resident bees,” Ms Hayes said. “The equipment for painting and decorating the hives was donated by Fewster’s Farm Honey, Down2Earth Honey, and an anonymous donor.