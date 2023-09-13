Aiming for the best quality wool possible has proven to be a winning formula for Lake Magenta sheep producers Robert and son Kim Newman.

The Newmans presented their super fine Merino wool at the Dyson Jones-sponsored fleece competition at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 7, where they picked up the super fine wool and champion fleece awards.

Camera Icon Dyson Jones national manager Gavin Shepherd. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Fleece Competition judge Dyson Jones Great Southern regional manager Gavin Shepherd said the competition was tight.

“It was the biggest competition we have had for a number of years and it was a very even display of wools across the board,” Mr Shepherd said.

“The winner’s wool stood out in style and dusting for its category.”

He said he was judging on style, evenness of length, colour and bloom and tensile strength and density.

Camera Icon Champion fleece and super fine wool winner Robert Newman. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Mr Newman said “aiming for good quality” had paid off having been awarded the same prize “consistently” in the past 20 years.

“We use Keetlen Valley stud rams from Newdegate,” Mr Newman said.

“They are bred well and help us produce the best quality wool with the biggest possible sheep we can.

“It’s been really successful.”

The winning fleece had a 12-month wool growth and was in the 16-18 micron range.

The Newman’s run a 6000 head flock of poll Merinos and take the “long-term view” on the industry.

Camera Icon Fleece competition medium wool winner Ian Lloyd of Newdegate, right, with Dyson Jones national manager Gavin Shepherd and Kukerin area manager Sam Howie. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Newdegate sheep farmer Ian Lloyd won first prize in the medium wool category after entering five fleeces into the competition.

He said it was “good to be able to display the wool” and put it up against other woolgrowers in the area to compare results.

“It’s a bit of a reward for what we have been trying to achieve,” Mr Lloyd said.

“That’s a good white wool that fills a bale.”

Camera Icon The Dyson Jones team at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days included Barry Dupe, Andrew Kittow, Peter Howie, Gavin Shepherd, Sam Howie and Dean Rainbird. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Dyson Jones State manager Peter Howie said the support for the competition was “encouraging” for the future of the event.

“The competition has been going for more than 30 years and it’s been well-supported by local Newdegate sheep producers, especially this year,” Mr Howie said.

“The fleeces that were entered will be baled and sold, with proceeds donated by the individual farmers to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.”

Dyson Jones regularly donates to the RFDS with proceeds from the Week 52, Charity Wool Sale at Bibra Lake, being directed to the cause.

In 2022, $8400 was raised by the company for the RFDS and Breast Cancer Institute WA, taking a 19-year RFDS fundraising total to more than $215,000.