The latest in livestock research to improve productivity will be on show at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development display at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

Visitors can also get updates on digital connectivity, skeleton weed control and aquaculture licensing for yabby farming.

DPIRD development officer Ashleigh Lydon said the revamped Pastures from Space web application, which allows livestock producers to access green feed-on-offer and pasture growth rates for their property, would be on display.

“There will be detail on saltland rehabilitation work under way at the Katanning Research Station, information for producers on pain relief for lamb marking, along with condition scoring and carbon calculator brochures,” Ms Lydon said.

Visitors can learn more about the FutureSheep project, which aims to assist WA sheep enterprises in the medium and low rainfall zones adapt to the impacts of future projected climate scenarios and build more resilient businesses.

DPIRD officers will be on hand to speak with visitors about the regional telecommunications and digital connectivity programs which are enhancing mobile and broadband capabilities to support farm businesses and communities.

“We are delivering on an $85 million investment under the regional telecommunications project in partnership with the Commonwealth and industry to improve mobile coverage in regional WA,” senior project officer Sue Cairns said.

“There is also $14.1m towards the digital farm grants program and the Northern Goldfields digital connectivity program; and $48.6m for the WA regional digital connectivity program for co-investment in regional digital connectivity infrastructure.”

DPIRD officers will be available to discuss how the skeleton weed program is supporting farmers with current research, drone surveillance improvements, and new herbicide recommendations with landholders.

New and improved information on treatment and assistance to help with eradication will be available in the latest revision of the publication, Skeleton Weed in Western Australia: Management Guide and Control Program.

The fisheries community education team will be available to answer questions about recreational fishing rules and how to care for your catch.

Visitors can also learn about licensing for yabby farming or translocating marron.

Information will also be available about the proposed South Coast Marine Park.

Livestock biosecurity and property mapping information will also be available.

The Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be on September 7 and 8.

DPIRD’s display is located in the exhibition shed at site 1.