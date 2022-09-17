From front flips and feathers to the finest fleece, the Dyson Jones MerinoSnug fashion parade at Newdegate Machinery Field Days had it all.
To a regal backdrop of ruby red drapes and a golden, sparkling “50” at the runway’s end, the enthusiastic and acrobatic models from Vibes Events & Entertainment put on a show.
Held several times throughout the two-day event, crowds gathered in the Family Interest Display Pavilion where a number of stalls were showcasing their clothing, some featured in the parade.
Those featured included Lake Grace boutique Sand N Salt, Williams Woolshed, baby and maternity brand Marli & Me, Fleece To Fashion and Albany boutique Depeche Mode.
Local Newdegate designer Sally Pell also had her Sally C brand showcased in the parade, with local kids joining the models on the runway, donning her cosy, colourful jackets fashioned out of vintage blankets.
Between labels, acrobatic duo Cherie Burgess and Trent Lavell took to the stage to perform a series of dances and tricks, joined during the finale by the rest of the team, two of whom donned bedazzled and feathered costumes.
The high-energy show was organised by local super mum Michelle Garlick, who took over from last year’s co-ordinators Fanny McDonald and Judy Butcher, who was there on the day with her five-week-old Elizabeth.