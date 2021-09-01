Mingenew judges find Mt Samuel heifers herd to beat

Mingenew cattle producers Hellene and Ben McTaggart have claimed top spot in the fourth annual Elders Heifer Competition with their pen of four Angus heifers.

It was the first time the couple, who run between 350 and 400 breeders trading as Mt Samuel Pty Ltd, had entered the competition at the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.

Ms McTaggart said the winning pen comprised 15-month-old May drop, pure-bred Angus heifers.

“We’re predominantly a cropping operation, but we’ve been running Angus cattle a long time and they’re an important part of our farm business,” she said.

“Because we join heifers at this time of year, we actually had to pull these out of the mob to be able to bring them along.

“But we’ve decided that it’s worth it for us to do that and to support the competition, and we hopefully will do that in the future as well.”

Commercial cattle of any breed were judged for structural soundness, femininity, carcase quality, uniformity and temperament.

Points were awarded for structure, temperament, market suitability and carcase condition.

Ms McTaggart said they were thrilled with the win.

“We’ve been using the Kapari bloodline for a long time, and more recently Tara Black as well,” she said.

“We look for low birth weight, easy calving, really good frame and good temperament. They work really well with our country and our little operation.”

Camera Icon An award winning Angus heifer from the McTaggart family's farm near Mingenew. Credit: Adam Poulsen/Countryman

The McTaggart family — with help from Mr McTaggart’s brother Jamie and Jamie’s wife Carine — run a 6000ha cropping operation and 380 cattle across two farms at Mingenew and Canna.

Second place went to WA College of Agriculture — Morawa, whose pen of 12-month-old pure-bred Gelbvieh heifers impressed the judges.

Farm manager Leanne Grant-Williams said the accolade was a “a big boost” for students.

“These have been mated to a Tara Angus bull and we had some very favourable comments from the judge on their structural correctness and docility, and they liked their muscling,” she said.

“This is really important for our students to be involved with the cattle industry, and the children use the learning that we do in the classroom to choose and assess the animals that we brought here.

“They were able to see what our animals looked like in comparison with all the other animals that were here, so it was a great learning outcome for the kids.”

Ms Grant-Williams said the WA College of Agriculture — Morawa ran 22 mature cows and 10 heifers, but hoped to increase the herd to 50 in coming years.

Camera Icon WA College of Agriculture — Morawa principal Phil Epps and farm manager Leanne Grant-Williams with the school's second-place winning Gelbvieh heifers. Credit: Adam Poulsen/Countryman

Walkaway farmer and 2019 winner Darren Cobley claimed third place with his pen of pure-bred Angus heifers.

Irwin farmer and 2018 champion Sally O’Brien placed fourth with a pen of Angus-Shorthorn cross: the same mix that won top spot three years ago.

Livestock steward and Mingenew farmer Geoff Cosgrove said he was impressed with the “excellent” standard of competition this year.

“Obviously it’s been a kind season, so they’ve had plenty of feed and all the animals were in really good condition,” Mr Cosgrove said.

“The cattle were all in good shape; it was an even competition and a good spread of breeders from around the area.

“It was good to see some new exhibitors and see some new faces in the ring. Hopefully they all come back next year.”

ELDERS HEIFER COMPETITION RESULTS

1st: Hellene and Ben McTaggart (Mt Samuel Pty Ltd, Mingenew, pen of four pure-bred Angus heifers)

2nd: WA College of Agriculture — Morawa (pen of four pure-bred Gelbvieh heifers)

3rd: Darren Cobley (Cobley R and R and Son, Walkaway, pen of four pure-bred Angus heifers)