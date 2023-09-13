Customer loyalty and continued interest in the latest machinery products on display made for a “positive” atmosphere among WA machinery dealers and manufacturers at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

Despite a windy first day of the event, a steady stream of visitors made the rounds of the site displays asking questions about products and availability, as well as purchasing needed machinery or equipment.

McIntosh and Son southern group general manager Devon Gilmour said the atmosphere at the field days had been “very positive” and the site “busy” with existing customers and potential clients visiting in a steady stream throughout the event.

Mr Gilmour said it “takes a lot of planning” and there was “cost” to moving machinery to site to organise the display at Newdegate.

“There’s a lot of effort that goes into being here each year but it’s worth it in order to maintain and build relationships with farmers in the region,” he said.

“People have been coming through looking for quotes and making enquiries.”

Camera Icon McIntosh and Son Esperance sales manager Dan Tracey with regional parts manager Ashton Nehme and southern group general manager Devon Gilmour with the company’s display at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days which won the Heavy Industrial Display Award for 2023. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Gilmour said there had been a lot of quotes from the parts department which had been up from what had been experienced in previous years.

Kondinin based Accuspray owner Peter Harvey said he had been supporting the Newdegate Machinery Field Days for 35 years since he began manufacturing.

“The only time we have missed was during COVID when they didn’t hold one,” Mr Harvey said.

He said the field days market was “buoyant”, with “good enquiries”, although 40 per cent of people he spoke to were “existing clients”.

Camera Icon Accuspray's Carolyn and Peter Harvey at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days display. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Mr Harvey said the business was coming off a lull after the Federal Government’s tax incentives finished in July.

“Everyone brought orders forward during that period,” he said.

“The market at the moment depends much on how the season finishes.”

Kellerberrin based Moylan Grain Silos was set up in its usual spot on the edge of the oval with a range of silos and field bins on display.

Camera Icon Moylan Grain Silos promotions and sale representative Brad McLennan and transport and sales representative Dylan Shawcross with a range of silos on display at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Moylan promotions and sales representative Brad McLennan said the company had been supporting the Newdegate Machinery Field Days for 50 years.

“We started attending the same year as the business started,” Mr McLennan said.

“This year has been very good.

“We’ve had a steady stream of enquires and the weather has been okay.”

He said while a lot of customers were “holding off” until the they knew what the weather would bring in coming weeks, there were keen buyers making orders throughout the field days.

“We sold more than 1000 silos last year,” Mr McLennan said.

“We’ve sold a number of silos and field bins during the field days (including 10 within 30 minutes from two buyers).”

Croplands territory manager Scot Craig said enquiry at the field days has been “really good”.

“It’s rewarding being at the field days,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of interest in the Weed It spot sprayer (5015.36WI).”

While the Adelaide based company had taken over the iconic WA brand Sonic Boomsprays in November 2022, the manufacturing plant at Narembeen was still in operation.

The only difference was a new colour as the machines were now red to match Croplands branding.

Camera Icon JCB WA dealer manager Jimmy Christie helping out the Farmers Centre 1978 team at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

JCB WA dealer manager Jimmy Christie said he was attending the field days to assist the Farmers Centre 1978 display with enquiries about the JCB telehandlers on site.

Mr Christie said JCB had captured 70 per cent of the global telehandler market and 150 units had been sold through its dealer network across WA during the last financial year.

“I’m here assisting with enquiries and answering peoples questions about the telehandlers,” he said.

“They are a versatile machine that have proven themselves in the market.”

Farmers Centre 1978 Katanning branch manager Kevin Newman said the company had witnessed “good, steady interest”, which was typical of “every year’ at Newdegate.

The Farmers Centre had a range of new products on display including the Case IH QuadTrac and Patriot 4450, the French made F50 Sulky spreader and the JCB Icon 8330 tractor.

Mr Newman said “people like to see new products” on display and having them on site “stirred a lot of interest” among local farmers.

The site was busy throughout the field days with a constant stream of visitors enquiring about the products on display.

Camera Icon Farmers Centre's Terry Wilcox and Lenny Klein. Kelsey Reid Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Commander Ag-Quip state-wide sales representative Martin Buggins said Newdegate always put on a good field days and the Albany based company had received a lot of “quality leads” during the event.

“We’ve sold an auger and there’s been some interest in our field bins,” Mr Buggins said.

“We have plenty of stock on hand in the factory but orders are filling fast because clients (in the Great Southern) are having a decent year.”

Camera Icon Commander Ag-Quip statewide sales representative Martin Buggins and operations manager Brodie Jackson with the VEE Express hydraulic sheep handler and other products on display at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Buggins said there was a lot of interest in the VEE Express sheep handler, which was developed for better handling of sheep during crutching, drenching and hoof trimming.

“It’s quite efficient — with it you can drench up to 1200 head per hour,” he said.