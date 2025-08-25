Newdegate’s Melita Davey is busy carving out a life-long career at CBH’s Pingaring site while staying true to her local Wheatbelt roots. Raised in Newdegate and an alumni of Newdegate Primary School, Ms Davey said she experienced all the characteristics of regional life and also had the support of a tight-knit community. “I grew up in town, went to Newdegate Primary School and had a very small class,” she said. “I had the opportunity to play football, netball, and hockey growing up. “It was nice growing up in a community that is so supportive and encouraging, and everyone comes together to help give and create opportunities for country kids.” Growing up regionally shaped Ms Davey’s future career path, and in 2021 she applied to work at WA’s largest grain handler and completed her first harvest in Newdegate. She said the opportunity inspired her to stay with CBH beyond harvest in a long-term permanent role while continuing to further and grow her experience and knowledge. “I ended up staying on after my first harvest and got a permanent RPO (receival point operator) position in 2023 and just continued to gain experience,” she said. “(I) and now have tickets that allow me to drive different machines on site and complete tasks such as confined space and high risk work.” Working as a receival point operator with varying day-to-day responsibilities, Ms Davey is also the second-in-charge at the Pingaring site during harvest and assists the site manager to ensure operations run as “smooth as possible”. “Everyday is different and harvest is very different to outloading,” she said. “I do the rostering for the casual employees, build stacks and help out in the sample hut and weighbridge. “During outloading I work as part of the team to move grain from our country sites to our export terminal in Albany — I would normally be loading trucks in the loader, loading trains, and making sure that the grain we are moving out is up to standard.” Despite the challenge, harvest is a highlight of the job for Ms Davey. “Building that connection with growers is why I wanted to stay at CBH, I always do my best to help make things easier for them on site,” she said. “I enjoy problem solving and helping to find solutions when things aren’t working right.” Living and working in Newdegate allows Ms Davey to stay close to her family and friends within the tight-knit and inclusive community. “I’ve lived in Newdegate my whole life and family has always been a priority for me — so being in Newdegate I’m close to my family,” she said. “The Newdegate community is so close and when you get to know the people and the history you want to be part of it. “The Newdegate Machinery Field Days is a very good example of this, the whole community gets together and creates something fun and inclusive for everyone.” CBH offers a range of careers across its multiple sites across WA, from seasonal harvest jobs, operations, marketing, electricians, fitters, management, and trading roles. “It just depends on what you enjoy doing and where you want to go,” Ms Davey said. This year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be held September 3 and 4.