For more than more than five years the Wadumbah Aboriginal Dance Troupe has performed at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, entertaining guests at the annual event.

Wadumbah — which means Big Flood Waters — Aboriginal Dance Troupe have been performing for more than 20 years, with dancers passionate about Indigenous culture in the South West of WA, in Noongar lands.

They aim to put forward a visually spectacular performance, with traditional Aboriginal tribal paint and a dynamic dance style.

Coupled with the powerful sound of the digeridoo and woven with stories of the Dream Time, the group helps people understand and enjoy the ancient heritage of the South West through music, dance and storytelling.

The group is led by renowned digeridoo player and Wadumbah founder James Webb (his traditional name is Gumbiardi) who has trained more than 30 men in traditional dancing and now performs with his sons and grandsons.

He choreographs all the dances and said the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day performance would focus on Noongar culture.

Mr Webb always starts the showcase with a welcome to country.

“The organisers are great to work with and want us back every year, it is a great opportunity to perform,” Mr Webb said.

“If we are free, we always do it. It’s great to get out of the city and to go into the Hills, it’s beautiful up there.

“There are so many families that come to watch and really enjoy the performance.”

Between five and eight dancers will perform at 12pm at this year’s Field Day, at the Cafe Entertainment Area.

Mr Webb said he started the group to showcase the amazing stories and culture of Australia’s First Nations’ history.

“The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day performance is one of our standard shows, showcasing Noongar culture through music, dance and storytelling,” he said.

“We put in a few stories about the ancient culture so they not only enjoy the performance, but so they learn some facts about Noongar history and culture.”

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held from 9am to 4.30pm on Sunday, May 28, at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds at 2171 Toodyay Road in Gidgegannup.

Entry for children under 16 is free.

Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the gate or online at https://events.humanitix.com/gidgegannup-small-farm-field-day-bn8ruyjr