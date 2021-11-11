WA lamb and sheep spot markets faced more pressure last week, with several buyers lowering their bids.

Top spot price remains about 780¢ for lambs but interest at this level is dwindling. The story is the same for sheep, with booking space harder to come by.

Forward markets remain well bid about 800¢ but farmers need to book at least a month out to get these prices.

East coast prices have also been under pressure but are still at very high levels. Buyers are continuing to bid over 900¢ for new season lambs.

The wool market had a small bounce, closing last week up 7¢ at 1340¢.

Goat prices were stable again, with prices across the country around 1000¢ over-the-hook.

Cattle direct-to-end-used bids and saleyard prices continue to push higher.

We are seeing more buyers stepping outside of saleyards with direct bids to try to find supplies. Some smaller buyers are bidding over 900¢ over-the-hooks for grass-fed steers and heifers.

The market is showing little indication of anything changing in the near term.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 750¢. Jap Ox: steers 710¢, heifers 705¢. Cows 730¢. Bulls 550¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus: 620¢.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.