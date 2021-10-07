Beyond the Saleyards – Demand higher as prices slide

WA sheep and lamb markets showed signs of increased demand due to lower prices and increased supplies last week.

Glenpadden Feedlot, in Kojonup, released its new-season prices with on-farm quotes for $3.50/kg and no cap on weights.

Most store and feedlot orders before this had prices capped at around $150/head.

Interstate, South Australian prices continued to slide with Thomas Foods dropping its sucker lamb bids by as much as 40¢.

In Victoria and NSW the market held firm and prices were generally unchanged at 900¢ for new-season XB lambs, 880¢ for Merinos.

Old-season lambs are trading at a 40-60¢ discount.

The wool market has suffered with lower Chinese demand due to because of power outages.

The EMI closed at 1337¢, down 31¢.

Goat markets remain firm. East coast OTH prices increased slightly to 1020¢-1040¢. In WA, BRM remains very close to this at 980¢ and on the east coast.

Direct-to-end-user cattle markets were stable last week with feedlot and processor bids relatively unchanged.

Saleyards prices continue to surge though and the EYCI has continued to break records.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Cows 700¢. Bulls 520¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 600¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kg, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.