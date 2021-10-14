Beyond the Saleyards — Goat prices still charging ahead

WA sheep and lamb markets eased last week, with most processors dropping bids by 10¢ to 790¢ for lambs.

Feedlot prices remained stable at 360¢ on farm, with Kojonup’s Glenpadden Feedlot (weight uncapped).

Mutton remains bid at 620¢, but bookings are hard to get as lamb supplies are strong.

On the east coast, new-season lamb prices are bid from 840¢ and up.

In NSW, Thomas Foods are bidding strongly for delivery over the next few months, while prices ease heading back into SA.

The wool market closed the week relatively unchanged at 1339¢, down 2¢.

Goat markets continue to show incredible strength, with east coast over-the-hook prices having increased another 10¢ to 1030¢. In WA, BRM remain close to this at 980¢ and on the east coast.

Direct to end user cattle markets were slightly weaker last week, but overall the market remains incredibly strong from a price perspective.

Saleyard prices continue to break records while processor margins remain heavily in the red.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Cows 700¢. Bulls 520¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 600¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.