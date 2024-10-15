WA’s crossbred store lamb markets found support from SA buyers late last week with bids of $2.70 to $2.80/kg LW. Merinos are still a bit too light for a lot of east coast buyers. Processor prices have remained relatively stable, but it does feel as though there may be another price drop before we find support again. December forward prices remain stable at $7 with space available. On the east coast, the store market remains around $3.50. With current freight rates, that puts them roughly in line with the WA quotes. There needs to be a reasonable discount for buyers to take the risk of the long journey. Mutton prices have been under pressure, with new season lambs taking up most of the kill space. Goat prices have followed mutton lower. Cattle markets in WA are starting to move a bit more as feed becomes tighter in the bottom part of the state. Live export markets out of Queensland remain well supported $2.80. WA Feeder Lamb orders (four deck minimum, prices indicative until confirmed with buyer) starting bids: · Crossbred store lambs: 30-38kg $2.70 · Crossbred Store Lambs: min 35kg $2.80 · Merino ewe lambs: 25kg plus $2.50 · Merino lambs: min 28kg $2.00 · Merino lambs: min 40kg $3.00 · Shedder lambs: min 34kg $2.80 To enquire about bookings please contact Rob Kelly 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers, download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info, call 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.