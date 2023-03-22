It has been another tough week for WA sheep and lamb markets.

Mutton is the flavour of the month for abattoirs shifting towards processing more of that, but booking space is very tricky to come by.

And if you’re looking to move lambs between now and the end of June, you need a booking already.

The spread between WA and the east coast remains pretty ugly.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (hot standard carcase weight) from the Agora Livestock Markets app:

XB lambs: WA NQ, east coast $6.80 — $7 (down 20¢)

Merino lambs: WA NQ, east coast $6.20 — $6.80 (unchanged)

Mutton: WA $3.30 (down 5¢), east coast POA (unchanged)

For goats, WA prices are unchanged at $2.80/kg HSCW.

East coast markets are unchanged, with depot prices now at 90¢/kg liveweight.

Direct consignment goat prices:

Liveweight: east coast 90¢/kg (unchanged)

HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast POA (unchanged)

Cattle markets in WA are also becoming quite difficult to trade in.

Most feedlots generally have the minimum amount of cattle they need for the foreseeable future, and current prices do not make it worthwhile for them being any longer in the market.

Live export markets continue to be active after the more recent decline in prices.

Direct consignment live export cattle prices:

Live export steers $3.80 (unchanged)

Live export heifers $3.60 (unchanged)

Feedlot mixed breed steers $4 — $4.40 (unchanged)

Feedlot mixed breed steers $3.60 — $4 (unchanged)

