WA sheep prices continue to fall but several feedlots have re-entered the market with space come December.

Both lamb and mutton direct prices have seen the decline in prices, sitting at an average of $6.47kg and $3.93/kg carcase weight for optimal weight animals.

Wool prices are faring no better, with demand for exports lackluster as the largest buyer, China, struggles through continued COVID-zero lockdowns.

The Eastern Market Indicator is currently at 1261¢/kg, a fall of 39¢/kg over the week despite the Australian dollar remaining at sub 65¢ US.

With the release of October beef export numbers by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, it was evident the US drought — which caused a surplus of animals to be killed — has drastically reduced the the amount of red meat exported from Australia.

The number sits at 708,778 tonnes shipped and is down year-on-year.

The price of beef, however, remains strong as the herd rebuild continues and the movement of cattle on Australia’s east coast continues to be affected by rain.

A new release of the Agora Livestock Markets app now offers the ability to view full price grids (rather than a range) and can be found in the app stores.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Vealer steers 626¢, vealer heifers 548¢, yearling steers 588¢, yearling heifers 522¢.

● SA market indices: Young cattle: Yearling steers 530¢, yearling heifers 552¢. Feeder steers 632¢, feeder heifers 520¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢. Cows 720¢. Jap Ox: Steers 770¢, bulls 560¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 560¢, Black Angus British X: POA, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.