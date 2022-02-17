MLA have this week released their February 2022 sheep projections, which have outlined a prediction that the national sheep flock is likely to grow by 4.9 per cent to 74.40 million head this year.

This will be the highest level since 2013.

Their predictions outline an exciting year for the Australian sheep industry, which is poised to be in the best position to meet global supply challenges over the next decade.

Sheep prices remain firm, with WA Lambs trading around $8.30/kg and East Coast having jumped slightly to approximately $8.50/kg.

Australian wool is in demand, but the national EMI dropped slightly to 1422.

The fall came as buyers struggle to keep up with funding to purchase the quantity offered.

Cattle yardings were up last week in Mount Barker, but down in Muchea.

The former could be somewhat affected by recent damaging fires, where a number of livestock have had to be euthanised in the region.

Nationally, cattle prices remain steady and historically high.

However, a number of regular buyers were out of the market as some are still having trouble with staff shortages.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA Angus weaners (liveweight): steers 704¢, heifers 630¢.

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 760¢, heifers 760¢. Cows 700¢. Jap Ox: steers 720¢, Bulls 540¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

NSW feedlots (steers): Brahman/ Brahman X 500¢, Feeder steers 0-2T 500¢.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.