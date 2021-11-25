Beyond the Saleyards: steady week for sheep and lambs

It was another steady week for WA sheep and lamb markets, with the top processor over-the-hook (OTH) prices unchanged and Beaufort River Meats increasing its lamb prices slightly to match this level.

Spot prices for lambs remain at 780¢ and forward out to 800¢ for late December onwards.

On the east coast, lambs remain strong at 900¢, though there are some indications prices are under pressure, with Gundagai Lamb and a few others starting to lower published grids.

The wool market made small gains, closing 5¢ higher at 1324¢, largely on a weaker Australian dollar. In US dollar terms, the EMI closed 9¢ lower at 963¢.

Goat prices found renewed interest with east coast OTH prices increasing again.

AIMEX (Victoria) increased its bid by 30¢, taking the 6kg OTH prices back up to 1050¢.

In WA, prices remain bid at 980¢ with Beaufort River Meats.

Cattle direct-to-end-user bids were quoted unchanged again last week, but saleyard values continue to forge ahead in record territory with the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator above 1100¢/kg.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices, MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 750¢. Jap Ox: steers 710¢, heifers 705¢, cows 730¢, bulls 550¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus; 620¢.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.