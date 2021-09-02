Sheep and lamb markets were flat again last week in WA, with lambs remaining well bid at 820¢ and mutton at 640¢.

On the east coast, markets have also been stable, with no major changes to direct to end user bids.

Saleyard markets across the country have been seeing strong prices, too.

The wool market finished last week a bit higher, making back some of the losses from the previous week.

The EMI closed at 1350¢, up 15¢ on the back of better competition.

Goat markets were flat, with WA and east coast bids at 960¢.

Cattle markets remain very competitive, with prices continuing to rally.

Yearlings are bid from 670¢ off the hook, cows from 650¢ and bulls from 500¢.

Liveweight and live export markets have been quiet.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP-free): steers 740¢, heifers 735¢. Grass-fed: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Cows 650¢. Bulls 510¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 600¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kg, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.