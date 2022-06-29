The WA sheep market is steady, with several processors either having entered a shutdown for a maintenance break or just about to do so.

Market sentiment has changed a lot over the past six months, from buyers desperate to find stock, to now pushing bookings back further.

Issues with the availability of workers is still causing these problems, which is unfortunately the same for many industries.

The Australian dollar continues to fall, sitting closer to 69¢ USD with at least one of the large Australian banks predicting further falls as volatility continues in many major global economies.

Whether the depreciating AUD is the reason behind the slight increase in the national wool indicator, which rose 7¢/kg week-on-week, is debatable, but exporters will take what they can in terms of a falling currency.

Nationally, Meat and Livestock Australia cattle indexes were off 41¢ per kilogram, but WA prices went against the grain, with the Western Young Cattle Indicator reported 48¢/kg higher week-on-week.

Live cattle export from Darwin into Indonesia is slowing, with buyers wary about purchasing cattle and being unable to vaccinate them for foot-and-mouth disease upon arrival, amid the recent outbreak in Indonesia.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Weaner steers 712¢, weaner heifers 590¢. Yearling steers 616¢, yearling heifers 462¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, Bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 655¢, Black Angus British X: 635¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 520¢, Feeder heifers: 0-2T 480¢, Bulls 600¢.

To contact buyers and for more price information please login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.